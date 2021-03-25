Ga. sets into law restrictions in aftermath of presidential vote
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and gives the legislature greater control over how elections are run.
Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color. It is part of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states around the nation after former President Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat.
Republican changes to voting laws in Georgia follow record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state. Kemp signed the bill less than two hours after it received final passage in the Georgia General Assembly.
USC agrees to $852M deal with victims of school gynecologist
LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims’ lawyers and USC announced Thursday.
It’s believed to be a record amount for such a lawsuit. When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC has agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades.
Tyndall, 74, faces 35 criminal counts of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the student health center. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.
U.S. back to aiding Palestinians; gives pandemic, food assistance
UNITED NATIONS — The United States said Thursday it was giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a sharp reversal from the Trump administration, which cut off almost all aid to the Palestinians.
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at the U.N. Security Council’s monthly Mideast meeting, saying the money from the U.S. Agency for International Development will support Catholic Relief Services’ “COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and for vulnerable families in the West Bank and Gaza.”
In addition, she said, the funds will support emergency food aid to communities in need as a result of the pandemic.
Cyber Command says it worked against intrusions on elections
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Cyber Command conducted more than two dozen operations aimed at preventing interference in last November’s presidential election, the general who leads the Pentagon’s cyber force said Thursday.
Gen. Paul Nakasone did not describe the nature of the operations but said in prepared remarks to the Senate Armed Services Committee that they were designed “to get ahead of foreign threats before they interfered with or influenced our elections in 2020.” He said the operations reflected a “more active approach to our adversaries.”
— From wire reports