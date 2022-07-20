Panama protests lead to food, fuel shortages

Three weeks of continuous demonstrations and road blockades to protest high fuel and food costs in Panama have begun to cause shortages of some food products, fuel and medicine.

The closures, including of the Pan-American Highway, have forced the national electric company to ration electricity in the Darien province. Tankers carrying gas to run the power generation plant cannot arrive.

Some 7,000 families have been affected by the reduction of electricity to 11 hours daily.

Groups representing agricultural producers said the protests have caused losses of more than $130 million so far.

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for fiery crash

A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent in a fiery crash that killed two teens for disabling a speed limiter on the electric car.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined Barrett Riley was driving at 116 mph in a 30 mph zone, and the most likely cause of the crash “was the driver’s loss of control as a result of excessive speed.”

James Riley, the driver’s father, said Tesla removed a speed limiter without his permission. He had ordered the instrument installed to prevent his son from driving over 85 mph.

An investigation found that about a month before the crash, the teen asked workers at Tesla’s Dania Beach, Fla., dealership to return the car to normal operating mode while it was being serviced.

Attorney: DOJ should probe Walker’s death

An attorney for the family of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month in Ohio, on Wednesday joined the national NAACP and its Akron branch in calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Walker’s death.

Attorney Bobby DiCello made the call while questioning the integrity of the current investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which was asked by Akron officials to examine the shooting.

A preliminary autopsy shows Walker was shot at least 40 times by eight Akron police officers, who fired dozens of rounds at the end of a car and foot pursuit that began with an attempted traffic stop for minor equipment violations.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued a statement after Wednesday’s news conference, saying: “BCI shall remain steadfast in our commitment to independent investigations regarding officer involved shootings, and this case is no different.”

USPS to boost electric vehicle purchases

The U.S. Postal Service plans to substantially increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it’s buying to replace its fleet of aging delivery trucks, officials said Wednesday.

The Postal Service anticipates boosting electric vehicles from 20% to 50% in its initial purchase of 50,000 vehicles — with the first of them rolling onto delivery routes next year. It also proposes buying an additional 34,500 commercially available vehicles over two years, officials said.

The proposal came after 16 states, environmental groups and a labor union sued to halt purchases of next-generation delivery vehicles under the initial plan that was skewed heavily toward gas-powered trucks.