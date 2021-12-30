Fires in Colo. damage hundreds of homes
DENVER — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening.
At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could be more injuries and deaths could be possible due to the intensity of fires that quickly swept across the region as winds gusted up to 105 mph.
The city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000, was ordered to evacuate after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave. The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles northwest of Denver.
Several blazes started in the area Thursday, at least some sparked by downed power lines.
Iran launches rocket amid nuclear talks
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, authorities announced Thursday, without saying whether any of the objects had entered Earth’s orbit.
It was not clear when the launch happened or what devices the carrier brought with it. Iran aired footage of the blastoff against the backdrop of negotiations in Vienna to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. An eighth round had been underway this week and is to resume after New Year’s holidays.
The U.S. State Department, Space Force and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday’s announcement from Iran.
Old Parliament House set on fire in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — Protesters set fire to Australia’s Old Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday, officials said, damaging the entrance to the historic building, as demonstrators clashed with police and journalists.
The circumstances surrounding the blaze were not fully clear. A group called People’s Treaty had gathered at Old Parliament House in recent days, organizing its activities in a Telegram channel seen by The Washington Post. Its users frequently referenced Indigenous concerns. The group’s website references the “deep state” and says it believes in dissolving all forms of government, and that it opposes mandatory vaccinations and coronavirus restrictions.
The building, which was home to Australia’s federal Parliament between 1927 and 1988, is a popular tourist attraction . The building was evacuated and the blaze quickly extinguished by firefighters, with no injuries reported.
Report: World grew by 74M over past year
The world’s population is projected to be 7.8 billion people on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021. Starting in the new year, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau estimated.
Meanwhile, the U.S. grew by almost 707,000 people over the past year, and the nation’s population is expected to be 332.4 million residents on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the bureau. The estimate represents a 0.2% growth rate.
