Boy, 3, dies in 29-story plunge from Manhattan high-rise

A 3-year-old boy plummeted to his death from the 29th-floor balcony of a Manhattan high-rise on Saturday morning, police said.

The child fell from the Taino Towers complex in East Harlem around 11 a.m., landing on the third-floor scaffolding with a sickening thud before he was rushed to Harlem Hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police were trying to determine how the child fell and if he was with an adult at the time, a New York Police Department spokeswoman said. Officers at the scene used an orange ladder from a construction site to access the scaffolding around the lower floors of the building.

Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 19

A passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in heavy rain in southwest Pakistan on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring 12 others, a government official said.

Mahtab Shah, assistant administrator for the district of Shirani in Baluchistan province, said about 35 passengers were traveling in the bus. He said rescue workers were searching for survivors in the wreckage of the destroyed vehicle and surroundings. Shah said the bus slid off the wet road amid heavy rain, plummeting 200 feet.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles. Last month, 22 people were killed in a similar accident when a bus fell into a ravine in Qila Saifullah district.

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home.

Police in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville, Ind., responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies, including some that were reportedly “in the advanced stages of decomposition,” Maj. Isaac Parker said.

He said the county coroner’s office had reported a strong odor emanating from the building. Inside, officers wearing hazmat gear found bodies “in different places around the building.” Some of the bodies had been at the funeral home since March, Parker said. Police also found the cremated remains of 16 people.

The owner of the funeral home has been speaking with police since Friday, Parker said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police: Children among 77 kept in Nigeria church for rapture

Police in Nigeria have freed at least 77 people who were kept in a church basement by pastors who preached to them about Christian believers ascending to heaven with the second coming of Jesus Christ, authorities said Sunday.

The people rescued Friday night from the church in Ondo state included 23 children, some as young as 8 years old. Local residents told The Associated Press that some Whole Bible Believer Church members were kept there since last year. Two pastors are in custody, although investigators have not found evidence indicating the church members were “abused and/or forced” to stay in the basement, a family spokesperson said

When local authorities went there, some church members resisted their would-be rescuers and “refused to go,” cursing parents who also arrived, according to a resident who lives nearby.

Stroller-pushing NYC mom’s alleged killer held without bail

The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman who was shot dead as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been ordered jailed without bail, with prosecutors describing the killing as a “premeditated execution.”

Isaac Argro, 22, appeared Saturday evening in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree weapons possession.

Prosecutor Brittany DeCesare told Judge Eric Schumacher that on the night of the killing, Argro dressed in all black and wore a ski mask as he paced back and forth waiting to shoot Azsia Johnson, his estranged girlfriend.

Johnson’s family has said Argro routinely abused the mother of his child, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.