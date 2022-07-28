5 migrants dead, 68 more saved near island

At least five migrants drowned and 68 others were rescued Thursday after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said.

Federal and local authorities searched the area near Mona Island for several hours, but determined that no additional people were missing based on interviews with survivors, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press.

He said 41 men, 25 women and two children survived, adding none had any urgent medical issues.

The boat carrying the migrants fled the scene, Castrodad said.

Car accident in Egypt kills 2 Israeli tourists

A car accident in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Thursday killed two Israeli tourists and left five injured, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

According to the Israeli emergency services, the injured were transported to hospitals in Israel, and none suffered life-threatening injuries.

Egypt’s Sinai, particular its southern part, has for years been popular with Israeli tourists. They can travel to Sinai without a visa, unlike Egypt’s mainland.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt. An Egyptian government’s statistics agency said 7,101 people were killed by traffic accidents in Egypt last year.

Okla. couple arrested in child’s death

An Oklahoma man and a woman described as his girlfriend were arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma, authorities said.

Police in Seminole found the child’s burned body Wednesday after receiving a tip, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, whom the state bureau said was a toddler.

Police later arrested Chad Jennings, 32, on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and Katherine Penner, 31, on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants. Both were jailed Thursday.

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine both the identity and the cause of death, the state bureau said.

Spain: Women, don’t fret about body image

Spain’s government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear swimsuits: Don’t be.

The government’s Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign Thursday encouraging women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence,” a reference to the social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals.

A poster advertising the campaign features women of different ages, sizes and skin colors in bathing suits on a beach. The slogan is: “Summer belongs to us, too.”

The head of the Women’s Institute, a government body, said gender stereotypes are at the root of discrimination based on physical appearance.

“Expectations are projected onto women about how they should look,” Antonia Morillas told state news agency Efe. “That doesn’t only affect our self-esteem; it also takes away our rights and limits how we behave in and whether we enjoy public spaces.”