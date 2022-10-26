Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh assassination threat

A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a “very high likelihood” he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief hearing that he believes a mental evaluation will show him whether Nicholas John Roske, 26, is fit to assist his defense, enter a possible guilty plea or stand trial.

Roske is charged with attempting to murder a justice . He has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. imposes more Iranian sanctions over Amini’s death

The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran’s intelligence agency, leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police.

The U.S. government’s sanctions arm designated 10 members of Iran’s leadership with financial blocks and penalties, continuing a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disrupting internet access.

Second woman says Walker pressured her to have abortion

A woman who said she had a yearslong romantic relationship with Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker said Wednesday that he urged her to have an abortion in 1993 and drove her back to the Texas clinic after she changed her mind.

The unnamed woman appeared as “Jane Doe” at a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred less than two weeks before the election against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker called the latest claim “a lie,” just as he dismissed a previous accusation .

Walker has called for an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest.

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election.

Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of supplying “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen.

They held gun training in rural Jackson County with a leader of the kidnapping scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Trump to rally in Iowa ahead of Nov. 8 as he teases 2024 run

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The event, set for Nov. 3 in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa’s conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback.