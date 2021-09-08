Afghan women keep pressure on Taliban
KABUL, Afghanistan — After being completely shut out from the Taliban‘s new government, women kept up the pressure on Afghanistan‘s new rulers with a number of protests Wednesday, at least one of which was violently broken up by Taliban fighters who whipped some of the demonstrators and detained local journalists.
Although the rallies were small, with only a few dozen women in each case, they put the new government to the test after it explicitly declared that participating in — and covering — protests that were not cleared beforehand with the administration to be illegal.
Separately, more than 100 Afghan children and teens are in U.S. custody without their parents after the chaotic crush to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, federal officials said Wednesday, a number that is expected to rise as more unaccompanied minors are identified among the thousands of evacuees airlifted to safety.
U.S. Supreme Court to meet in person
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will return to its historic courtroom in Washington to hear arguments when its term begins Oct. 4, but the hearings will be conducted without the public in attendance.
The court said Wednesday that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the building remains closed except for official business. It will provide live audio of the proceedings in October, November and December, as it has been doing in cases heard by teleconference. The court has not held arguments in person since March 2020.
E. Kennedy opposes Sirhan’s release
BOSTON — Ethel Kennedy, the wife of the late Robert F. Kennedy, says assassin Sirhan Sirhan should not be released from prison, further roiling a family divide over whether the man convicted of killing her husband in California in 1968 should be freed on parole.
In a brief statement released on Twitter by her daughter, lawyer and activist Kerry Kennedy, Ethel Kennedy said bluntly Tuesday: “He should not be paroled.”
Her statement came a week after former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II also denounced the possible parole of Sirhan, 77. Two other RFK offspring, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Douglas Kennedy, support the release.
Fencing at Capitol may be reinstalled
WASHINGTON — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions.