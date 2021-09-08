Afghan women keep pressure on Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan — After being completely shut out from the Taliban‘s new government, women kept up the pressure on Afghanistan‘s new rulers with a number of protests Wednesday, at least one of which was violently broken up by Taliban fighters who whipped some of the demonstrators and detained local journalists.

Although the rallies were small, with only a few dozen women in each case, they put the new government to the test after it explicitly declared that participating in — and covering — protests that were not cleared beforehand with the administration to be illegal.

Separately, more than 100 Afghan children and teens are in U.S. custody without their parents after the chaotic crush to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, federal officials said Wednesday, a number that is expected to rise as more unaccompanied minors are identified among the thousands of evacuees airlifted to safety.

U.S. Supreme Court to meet in person