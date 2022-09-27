Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince is named prime minister

Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known by the acronym MBS, was appointed prime minister on Tuesday by royal decree.

The crown prince, who is heir to the throne held by King Salman, already wields wide powers and is seen as the kingdom’s day-to-day leader.

The Saudi Press Agency said King Salman will continue to chair the Cabinet meetings that he attends.

Harris set to visit DMZ dividing North, South Korea on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday plans to visit the border between the Republic of Korea and North Korea, marking the first time that a top Biden administration official has gone to the Demilitarized Zone.

“I think your visit to DMZ and Seoul will be very symbolic demonstrations of your strong commitments to the security and peace to Korean Peninsula and we are working with you and U.S. in dealing with North Korea,” South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told Harris at the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

California slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout with police

A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.

The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. His female passenger was also struck by gunfire but authorities would not immediately say whether she was the missing teen.

Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled with his daughter, Savannah Graziano.

China’s Xi reappears on state TV amid rumors over brief absence

Chinese President Xi Jinping reappeared on state television Tuesday after an absence of several days from public view that sparked rumors about the 69-year-old leader’s political fortunes.

Xi was shown visiting a display at the Beijing Exhibition Hall on the theme of “Forging Ahead into the New Era.” The visit was his first appearance on television since he returned from a regional summit in Uzbekistan last weekend.

Vegas attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months

A dolphin habitat at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has been temporarily closed after the third mammal death at the attraction in five months.

Officials at the Mirage Secret Garden and Habitat said an 11-year-old bottlenose dolphin named K2 died Saturday.

The cause of death remains unclear, but officials told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the mammal had been receiving respiratory treatment .

They say Maverick, a 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin, died Sept. 2 and 13-year-old Bella died in April.