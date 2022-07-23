Biden improves from COVID, throat still sore

President Joe Biden continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update Sunday from his doctor.

“The president is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness.

O’Connor wrote that Biden still has a sore throat, though other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably.”

Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning. O’Connor said Saturday that the president likely became infected with a highly contagious variant, known as BA.5, that is spreading throughout the country, and Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said Sunday, “It is the BA.5 variant.”

8 injured in Atlanta gas station shooting

Several people were injured in what police say was a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta gas station shortly after midnight Sunday.

Two officers were flagged down around 12:45 a.m. to report a shooting, police told reporters from the scene. About a dozen people were talking in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 1695 Northside Drive when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and its occupants began shooting.

Eight people were injured and taken to hospitals, two of whom are in critical condition, Channel 2 Action News reported.

People nearby told the news station that there were nearly 30 gunshots.

Bus falls off a bridge in Kenya, leaves 21 dead

A bus fell off a bridge Sunday in Kenya and plunged into a river along the highway, killing at least 21 people, police said.

The bus, traveling from the central town Meru along the highway to Nairobi, the capital, “must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said senior police official Rono Bunei.

Alex Mugambi, the manager of a community rescue team, said he believes the death toll is likely to rise.

China launches lab to join the space station

China on Sunday launched one of two laboratory modules to complete its permanent orbiting space station.

The Wentian was launched from tropical Hainan Island with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching. Designed for science and biology experiments, the module lifted off on the Long March 5B remote 3 rocket, and spent roughly eight minutes in flight before it entered orbit, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

A second lab module, called the Mengtian, is due to be launched in October, and both will join the Tiangong space station. Three astronauts are already living in the core module and will oversee the arrival and docking of the lab.

The launch is the third since the Chinese space station entered its construction phase.

China’s space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, making it only the third country to do so on its own after the former Soviet Union and the U.S.