SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.

It’s the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins.

The astronauts arrived at the space station Wednesday night, just 16 hours after a predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX has now launched five crews for NASA and two private trips in just under two years. Elon Musk’s company is having an especially busy few weeks: It just finished taking three businessmen to and from the space station as NASA’s first private guests.

While two Black women visited the space station during the shuttle era, neither moved in for a lengthy stay. Watkins, a geologist who is on NASA’s short list for a moon-landing mission in the years ahead, sees her mission as “an important milestone, I think, both for the agency and for the country.”

The just-completed private flight was NASA’s first dip into space tourism after years of opposition.

The space agency said the three people who paid $55 million each to visit the space station blended in while doing experiments and educational outreach. They were accompanied by a former NASA astronaut employed by Houston-based Axiom Space, which arranged the flight.

Man gets 33 years in prison for killing wife

A man who strangled his pregnant wife, a well-liked teacher near Grand Rapids, Mich., was sentenced Thursday to at least 33 years in prison.

“You killed her intentionally,” Kent County Judge Mark Trusock said. “There’s just no excuse or justification for this brutal and senseless murder. There’s none whatsoever.”

Amber Guichelaar, 32, was killed at her Kentwood home in November 2020. She was a local teacher and the mother of two.

Richard Guichelaar, 36, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder.

He told the judge that he was unable to find words to express his “sorrow, remorse and regret” for what happened.

“My wife was a wonderful human being, a wonderful mother, daughter and so many other things,” Guichelaar said.

Deputies fatally shoot man at Fla. Target

Two sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man outside a Target store in central Florida’s busy tourist district, officials said.

One person suffered a minor shrapnel injury to the hand and two others were injured when they fell while trying to run away from the area Wednesday night in Kissimmee, officials said. The shooting happened in a tourist district near Walt Disney World.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez offered few details during a late night news conference.

“It’s an officer-involved shooting. Two of our officers are involved.”

Lopez said he would not answer any questions Wednesday night because “the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is actually going to assume this investigation and we don’t want to step on their toes.”

None of the sheriff’s deputies were injured in the shooting, officials said.

The name of the man who was shot was not immediately released.