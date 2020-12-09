Hunter Biden inquest covers China dealings
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s investigation scrutinizing Hunter Biden’s taxes has been examining some of his Chinese business dealings, among other financial transactions, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The investigation was launched in 2018, a year before his father, Joe Biden, announced his candidacy for president, but it isn’t clear which entities might be tied up in the probe, and the inquiry was not disclosed to Hunter Biden until Tuesday.
The younger Biden has a history of international affairs and business dealings in a number of countries, and the revelation of a federal investigation puts a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father’s successful White House campaign.
U.S. to extend status of some immigrants
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Wednesday that it will allow migrants from six countries to extend their legal U.S. residency under a temporary status for nine months while courts consider its effort to end the program.
President Donald Trump has long sought to terminate the program, which allows migrants from countries devastated by war or natural disaster to legally live in the U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has promised “an immediate review” of it once he’s in office and has said he’ll pursue legislation for longtime residents to remain in the U.S. and seek citizenship.
The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension in a notice in the Federal Register. The extension applies to more than 300,000 people from countries including El Salvador and Haiti who are in the United States on what’s formally known as Temporary Protected Status. The extension also applies to Honduras, Nicaragua, Nepal and Sudan.
N.C. county approves reparations for Blacks
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The board of commissioners in Orange County, N.C., has voted to support reparations and apologized for the county’s role in slavery, segregation and systemic discrimination against Black residents.
Similar to measures that have been passed this year in other North Carolina municipalities, including Asheville, Buncombe County, Durham and Carrboro, Orange County’s resolution does not call for direct payments. It focuses instead on county efforts to prioritize racial equity.
The Orange commissioners on Monday approved the resolution on reparations by a 6-1 vote, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Mich. works to borrow $600M in Flint case
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday began swiftly passing a plan to borrow $600 million to fund the state’s proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, who sued after their municipal water supply was contaminated with elevated levels of lead for 18 months.
Under the bipartisan legislation that received unanimous Senate approval, the loan from a state economic development fund would cost more than $1 billion to repay over 30 years — $35 million annually.
It is believed to be the state government’s largest legal settlement ever, pending approval from a federal judge.
