Russia orders troop pullback near Ukraine

MOSCOW — Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday ordered troops back to their permanent bases following massive drills amid tensions with Ukraine, but said they should leave their weapons behind in western Russia for another exercise later this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the Russian pullback along their border. The Russian troop buildup came amid increasing violations of a cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine that raised concerns in the West.

Family mourns N.C. man killed by deputy

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Andrew Brown Jr.’s easy smile, which belied hardship, loss and troubles with the law, was memorable for his dimples, his relatives said Thursday. He was quick to crack a joke at the family gatherings he tried not to miss after losing both of his parents.

The 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City was shot to death Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away but was shot dead in his car.