Russia orders troop pullback near Ukraine
MOSCOW — Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday ordered troops back to their permanent bases following massive drills amid tensions with Ukraine, but said they should leave their weapons behind in western Russia for another exercise later this year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the Russian pullback along their border. The Russian troop buildup came amid increasing violations of a cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine that raised concerns in the West.
Family mourns N.C. man killed by deputy
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Andrew Brown Jr.’s easy smile, which belied hardship, loss and troubles with the law, was memorable for his dimples, his relatives said Thursday. He was quick to crack a joke at the family gatherings he tried not to miss after losing both of his parents.
The 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City was shot to death Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away but was shot dead in his car.
The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability . The deputy, who has not been identified, has been put on leave pending a state investigation.
Mexico’s drought reaches critical levels
MEXICO CITY — Drought conditions now cover 85% of Mexico, and residents of the nation’s central region said Thursday that lakes and reservoirs are simply drying up, including the country’s second-largest body of fresh water.
The mayor of Mexico City said the drought was the worst in 30 years, and the problem can be seen at the reservoirs that store water from other states to supply the capital. Some of them, like the Villa Victoria reservoir west of the capital, are at one-third of their normal capacity.
NASA’s Mars helicopter soars higher, longer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s little Mars helicopter aced its second test flight Thursday, soaring even higher and longer than before.
The 4-pound chopper, named Ingenuity, hovered longer and also flew side to side this time, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. It achieved the intended altitude of 16 feet and even accelerated sideways 7 feet.
This hop lasted 52 seconds, 13 seconds longer than the first one. The success came just three days after Ingenuity made the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet.
Man pleads guilty in Ohio fatal shootings
A man pleaded guilty Thursday in the murders of his child’s mother and seven members of her family in 2016 — a grisly crime that spread terror across their rural Ohio community and stirred rumors of drug dealers and hit men before authorities concluded it stemmed from a custody dispute.
On the fifth anniversary of the slayings, Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 counts in southern Ohio’s Pike County in a deal with prosecutors that spares him from being sentenced to death. He agreed to cooperate in the cases against his parents and brother, who are also charged in the Rhoden family slayings of seven adults and a teenage boy.
