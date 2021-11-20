Haitian gang frees two abducted missionaries; 15 still being held
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday.
Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.
“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” the group said.
The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that two hostages were released on Sunday.
The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.
Hamas gunman kills 1 before Israeli police shoot him dead
JERUSALEM — A Hamas militant on Sunday opened fire in Jerusalem’s Old City, killing one Israeli and wounding four others before he was fatally shot by Israeli police.
It was not immediately clear whether Hamas, an Islamic militant group sworn to Israel’s destruction, had ordered the attack or whether one of its members had acted alone. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has largely adhered to a cease-fire with Israel since an 11-day war last May and shootings attacks inside the Old City are rare.
Police said the attack took place near an entrance to a contested flashpoint shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Violence surrounding the site, which is considered holy by both faiths, has triggered previous rounds of fighting, including the war last May.
Israeli officials said Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, was killed in the shooting.
One of the four people wounded was in serious condition.
Police identified the attacker as a 42-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem. Palestinian media identified him as Fadi Abu Shkhaidem, a teacher at a nearby high school.
Drivers grab cash on Calif. freeway after armored car spills money
Some California motorists apparently thought they’d hit the jackpot after an armored truck spilled cash across a freeway north of San Diego, causing a traffic jam on Friday as people leaped out of their cars and scooped up fists full of bills.
But “finders keepers” doesn’t apply in this case, and authorities have vowed to track down any motorists who left the scene with their looted money.
It might not be all that hard: The incident was captured on social media, with people posting videos of themselves literally jumping for joy as they scooped up wads of cash off the highway shortly after 9:15 a.m. local time on Friday.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said authorities plan to use social media videos and photos to track down anyone who fails to return the money.
“If you found money on the freeway, it is not your money,” Martin told news station KCRA. “It belongs to the FDIC and this armored truck and the bank. It needs to be returned.”
— From wire reports