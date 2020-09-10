Judge seeks documents tied to census plan
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to produce internal documents connected to its sudden decision to end the 2020 Census count a month earlier than the Census Bureau had planned.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh gave the government three days to file all documents and communications between mid-April, when the bureau said it would extend the count to Oct. 31 due to the pandemic, and Aug. 3, when it abruptly said the count would end Sept. 30.
The shortened timeline is at odds with statements from senior bureau officials who had said the bureau could no longer provide a complete and accurate count by the end of the year, and it sparked legal challenges.
Greece to keep refugees on island after camp fire
MORIA, Greece — Thousands of migrants left homeless after fires gutted a sprawling refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos will not be allowed to travel to mainland Greece, the government said Thursday.
Authorities said the fires were started deliberately on Tuesday and Wednesday nights by residents protesting their confinement at the overcrowded Moria camp. The camp that housed 12,500 people was locked down due to a COVID-19 outbreak this month.
Drugmaker explains why vaccine trial halted
LONDON — A woman who received an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed severe neurological symptoms that prompted a pause in testing, a spokesman for drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday.
The study participant in late-stage testing reported symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammation of the spinal cord, said company spokesman Matthew Kent.
States ask judge to reverse USPS changes
SEATTLE — A group of states suing over service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service is asking a federal judge to undo some of them, saying the integrity of the upcoming election is at stake.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has already said he’s halting some of the changes, including the removal of distinctive blue mailboxes and of sorting machines at some processing facilities. However, two remain in effect, the states argue, noting the Postal Service is no longer treating election mail as the equivalent of first class mail, and the so-called “leave behind” policy requires that postal trucks leave at certain times, whether or not there is additional mail to load.
The states suing are Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin — all led by Democratic attorneys general.
Pentagon rescinding Stars and Stripes order
WASHINGTON — The Defense Department is rescinding its order to shut down the military’s independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, in the wake of a tweet late last week by President Donald Trump vowing to continue funding it.
In an email to Stripes’ publisher Max Lederer, Army Col. Paul Haverstick said the paper does not have to submit a plan to close. Haverstick, acting director of the Pentagon’s Defense Media Activity, said a formal memo is being drafted that will rescind the order to halt publication by Sept. 30, and dissolve the organization by the end of January. The email was obtained by The Associated Press.
