China warns no Taiwan ‘external interference’

China underscored its commitment Saturday to its claim on Taiwan, telling assembled world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

The language was forceful but, for Chinese leadership, well within the realm of normal.

“Only when China is fully reunified can there be true peace ,” Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said at the U.N. General Assembly.

Environmental justice office formed by Biden

The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights — comprised of more than 200 current staff members in 10 U.S. regions — will merge three existing EPA programs to oversee a portion of Democrats’ $60 billion investment in environmental justice initiatives created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

President Joe Biden will nominate an assistant administrator to lead the new office, pending Senate confirmation.

NYC appeals ruling on police vaccine policy

New York City officials are appealing a judge’s ruling that they lacked the legal authority to fire members of the city’s largest police union for violating a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ruled Friday in Manhattan that the city health department’s mandate couldn’t be used to fire or put police officers on leave .

But Frank said it’s “undisputed” that the city can issue vaccine mandates.

Weather delays NASA moon rocket launch

NASA is skipping next week’s launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of a tropical storm that’s expected to become a major hurricane.

It’s the third delay in the past month for the lunar-orbiting test flight featuring mannequins but no astronauts, a follow-up to NASA’s Apollo moon-landing program of a half-century ago. Hydrogen fuel leaks and other technical issues caused the previous scrubs.

Korean War soldier is finally accounted for

A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said.

Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted for in August, according to a statement Friday from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

It was the news his family — including his now 99-year-old sister Elizabeth Fiorentini — has been awaiting for decades, Fiorentini’s grandson and Puopolo’s grandnephew said in a telephone interview Saturday.

Giuliani faces jail if he can’t pay his ex $235K

Rudy Giuliani is looking at jail time if he fails to pay ex-wife Judith Nathan $235,000 next month, a judge ordered Friday.

Judge Michael Katz’s order came after Giuliani, the ex-mayor and current Donald Trump adviser, skipped a court hearing in a lawsuit Nathan filed over his failure to heed the terms of their December 2019 divorce settlement, court officials said.

Giuliani reportedly missed the hearing.