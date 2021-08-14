Fuel explosion in Lebanon kills 20
BEIRUT — A warehouse where fuel was illegally stored exploded in northern Lebanon early Sunday, killing 20 people and burning dozens more in the latest tragedy to hit the Mediterranean country in the throes of a devastating economic and political crisis.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion near the border with Syria. Fuel smuggling operations have been ongoing for months.
The Lebanese Red Cross said a fuel tanker exploded and its teams recovered 20 bodies from the site in the border village of Tleil. In a statement, it said it evacuated 79 people who were injured or suffered burns in the blast.
Hours after the blast, Lebanese Red Cross members were still searching the area for more victims as Lebanese soldiers cordoned the area.
A Lebanese military official said the explosion occurred after the army confiscated a warehouse in Tleil where about 60,000 liters of gasoline were stored and the order was given to distribute the fuel to residents of the area.
Residents had gathered to acquire the scarce commodity, available only on the black market at exorbitant prices or not at all.
It was not clear what caused it, the official said told The Associated Press. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Man stabbed at L.A. vaccine protest
LOS ANGELES — A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said.
About 2 p.m., a group of several hundred people holding American flags, Trump memorabilia and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported. A small group of counterprotesters gathered nearby.
About half an hour later, a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Times reported.
The LAPD said on its Twitter account that it is “aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD,” referring to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.
“No arrests have been made but investigation is on going,” the department tweeted.
— From wire reports