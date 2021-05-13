Nominee: Fighting assault a top priority
WASHINGTON — The woman poised to be the first female secretary of the Army told Congress on Thursday that combating sexual assault and harassment is a top priority, and said greater prevention is needed, including more training to encourage soldiers to step in when they see bad behavior by others.
Christine Wormuth, who led President Joe Biden’s transition team at the Pentagon, got an overwhelmingly warm reception from members of the Senate Armed Services Committee. They suggested her nomination would be approved by the Senate.
Separately, reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military increased by about 1%, compared with the 2019 totals, according to U.S. officials. They said the Army and Marine Corps saw slight increases in reports, while the Navy and Air Force saw small decreases. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss data not yet made public.
Trial for ex-officers in Floyd’s case delayed
MINNEAPOLIS — The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, in part to allow the publicity over Derek Chauvin’s conviction to cool off, a judge ruled Thursday.
Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were to face trial Aug. 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter. Their co-defendant, Chauvin, was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter. All four officers also face federal charges that they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his May 25 arrest.
Judge Peter Cahill said he moved the other officers’ trial so the federal case can go forward first. No date has been set for the federal case, but Cahill said it carries higher potential penalties. He also said he felt the need to put some distance between the three officers’ trial and Chauvin’s due to the high-profile nature of the case.
Texas lawmakers OK abortion restriction
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas would ban abortions after as early as six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant — and allow private citizens to enforce the rule through civil lawsuits against doctors and others under a measure given final approval by state lawmakers Thursday.
The Senate vote sends the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it into law. That would bring Texas in line with about a dozen other GOP-led states that have passed so-called “heartbeat bills” that federal courts have mostly blocked. The measure is also likely to draw a swift legal challenge.
Post-it Notes inventor Silver dies at age 80
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died, according to the company and his published obituary.
Spencer Silver was 80 and died May 8 at his home, the family’s obituary said.
Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered a unique adhesive formula, according to 3M. The adhesive allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving residue like other glues.
