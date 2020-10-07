The statement did not give further specifics on the possible targets for sanctions.

Greensboro apologizes for deaths at 1979 rally

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A city council in North Carolina has approved a resolution that apologizes for the shooting deaths of five demonstrators at a 1979 rally against the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party.

The Greensboro council voted 7-2 on Tuesday night to approve the resolution, which says in part that the city admits the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Nazis and Klan were planning violence, the News & Record of Greensboro reported.

“This apology is 41 years too late,” Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said.

The resolution also creates a scholarship for five high school students in memory of the five who died.

U.S. asks high court to take bomber case

BOSTON — The U.S. Justice Department asked the nation’s highest court Tuesday to review the case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose death sentence was thrown out over concerns with the jury selection process.