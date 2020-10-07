Facebook to suspend political ads on Nov. 3
Facebook said it plans to suspend all political and issue-based advertising after polls close Nov. 3, a move the company said was intended to limit confusion, misinformation and abuse of its services in the days after the presidential election.
The social media company also said it would remove calls for people to watch the polls when those posts use militaristic or intimidating language. Executives said that the policy applies to anyone, including President Donald Trump and other politicians.
Trump has made calls for people to engage in poll watching, and his son Donald Trump Jr. appeared in an ad last month urging people to “defend your ballot” and join an “army” to protect the polls.
France, Germany take aim at Navalny case
BERLIN — France and Germany will propose sanctions on individuals they deem responsible for the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, their governments said Wednesday, reiterating that they suspect a Kremlin involvement.
Proposals forwarded to European Union partners will also target an entity involved in the Novichok program, a joint statement from the French and German foreign ministries said. Navalny has been recovering in Berlin after falling ill from the nerve agent in Russia on Aug. 20, spending weeks in a coma.
The statement did not give further specifics on the possible targets for sanctions.
Greensboro apologizes for deaths at 1979 rally
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A city council in North Carolina has approved a resolution that apologizes for the shooting deaths of five demonstrators at a 1979 rally against the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party.
The Greensboro council voted 7-2 on Tuesday night to approve the resolution, which says in part that the city admits the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Nazis and Klan were planning violence, the News & Record of Greensboro reported.
“This apology is 41 years too late,” Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said.
The resolution also creates a scholarship for five high school students in memory of the five who died.
U.S. asks high court to take bomber case
BOSTON — The U.S. Justice Department asked the nation’s highest court Tuesday to review the case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose death sentence was thrown out over concerns with the jury selection process.
In a petition, Justice Department lawyers called Tsarnaev’s case “one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our nation’s history” and said the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it ruled Tsarnaev deserves a new trial to decide whether he should be executed.
“Given the profound stakes ... the 1st Circuit should not have the last word,” acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall and other lawyers told the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court should “put this landmark case back on track toward its just conclusion,” they wrote.
