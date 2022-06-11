5 teens are shot in Ky. after anti-gun rally

Hours after the anti-gun March For Our Lives rally crossed through Louisville, Ky., five teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a waterfront park Saturday night, according to police.

The teenagers, who have not been publicly identified, were shot around 9 p.m. at the base of the Big Four Bridge, which crosses the Ohio River into southern Indiana, Louisville Metro Police Department Maj. Brian Kuriger said during a press conference.

Three teens were found at the scene and were rushed to University Hospital. At least one was in critical condition suffering life-threatening injuries.

Two other victims drove themselves with non-life-threatening injuries.

Report: 43% of trans people are under 24

There are around 1.6 million transgender people in the U.S., ages 13 and up, and about 43% of them are between the ages of 13 and 24, according to a new report.

The report, released this week by the UCLA Williams Institute, was based on data from two surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2017 and 2020, as well as advanced statistical modeling.

Researchers found that the percentage and the number of U.S. adults who identify as transgender has remained steady over time. However, the number of transgender people between the ages of 13 and 25 years old nearly doubled since a previous report, published in 2017 — though that study used a different methodology.

White fire Capt. in hot water for racist shirt

A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in one of the harshest penalties yet over racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city’s SWAT team members.

Capt. Keith Niemann, who was punished this month, reportedly shared the image in a WhatsApp chat message.

Another white fire supervisor was also disciplined for sending an image showing a naked Black man doctored into a scene from the popular holiday movie “A Christmas Story.”

Some of the 10-plus officers caught up in the investigation had fatally shot people and sent messages joking about shooting and beating people. They were given coaching and mentoring.

Swedish trash cans ‘speak’ sultry phrases

It’s a trashy campaign.

Two trash cans in a Swedish city will now respond with suggestive phrases whenever someone throws something out.

“Oh, right there, yes!”, “Come back soon and do that again!” and “Mmm, a bit more to the left next time,” are among the quotes from the bins in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, CNN reported.

The trash cans are on a prominent bridge near the city’s main shopping district. They’re part of a campaign to stop littering.

“The sentences are part of the campaign’s intention to get more people to talk about the dirtiest thing there is: littering. The stuff that ends up in our streets, squares and sea,” Marie Persson, section chief at the city’s roads department, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. “So please go ahead and feed the bins with more rubbish…yes, just like that.”