Brazilians protest against Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO — Protests against President Jair Bolsonaro spread across Brazil on Saturday, a day after a Supreme Court justice authorized a criminal investigation into his response to allegations of potential corruption involving a vaccine deal.
Demonstrators gathered by the thousands in more than 40 cities to demand Bolsonaro’s impeachment or greater access to vaccines against COVID-19. More than half a million Brazilians have died, by official count.
In Friday’s decision, Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber said the investigation is supported by recent testimony in a Senate committee investigating the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors will investigate whether Bolsonaro committed the crime of “prevarication,” which entails delaying or refraining from action required as part of a public official’s duty for reasons of personal interest.
Iran’s nuclear power plant up and running
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s sole nuclear power plant is back online following an emergency shutdown two weeks ago, state TV reported Saturday.
The report quoted Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, spokesperson for the country’s energy ministry, as saying the Bushehr plant “returned to the production of energy” after the completion of needed maintenance.
Mashhadi did not elaborate but last week, Iran’s nuclear department said engineers were working to repair the plant’s broken generator.
Biden trades cherries for policy on Mich. trip
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — President Joe Biden stayed mum on policy during a Saturday trip to Michigan, focusing instead on cherries — and cherry pie and cherry ice cream — and voters who were mask-free as coronavirus restrictions have eased.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greeted Biden when he arrived midday in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival. They skipped the festival, however, in favor of a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County, where Biden pitched his immigration plans when chatting with two couples from Guatemala who were picking fruit. He then greeted a long line of enthusiastic supporters stretched out behind a rope.
Missouri considering incentives for vaccines
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration floated the idea of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program and the possibility of a “substantial grand prize” during a meeting of health officials, a newspaper reported.
The Kansas City Star said it obtained notes from a June 25 Zoom meeting of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence during which a senior state Department of Health and Senior Services official shared the potential program.
Consideration of incentives comes as the fast-spreading delta variant ravages rural Missouri. The state has one of the nation’s highest rates of COVID-19 transmission and, according to the CDC, led the nation last week in the proportion of delta variant cases.
Less than 40% of Missouri’s population has been fully vaccinated and the figure is less than 20% in some rural counties.
