Barr seeks to reinstate Tsarnaev death penalty
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will seek to reinstate a death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man who was convicted of carrying out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said the Justice Department would appeal the court’s ruling last month that tossed Tsarnaev’s death sentence and ordered a trial to determine whether he should be executed. The attack killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.
Barr said the Justice Department would take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“We will do whatever’s necessary,” he said. “We will take it up to the Supreme Court and we will continue to pursue the death penalty.”
At U.N., Pompeo wants Iran sanctions restored
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo officially set the clock running toward resuming all sanctions against Iran when he filed a complaint with the president of the Security Council on Thursday that the Islamic Republic is violating the 2015 nuclear deal.
Using a legal argument rooted in a provision of the agreement — which President Donald Trump abandoned two years ago — Pompeo met with the U.N. ambassador for Indonesia, which heads the council this month, in New York on Thursday afternoon to press his case.
If the Security Council does not pass a resolution allowing the sanctions suspended almost five years ago to stay that way, they will “snap back” into place.
The United States would veto any move that allows the prohibitions to remain lifted.
Fauci has operation for polyp on vocal cord
BETHESDA, Md. — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, underwent surgery Thursday to remove a growth from a vocal cord that was causing his notably raspy voice.
Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, underwent outpatient surgery for the polyp and was home and resting, an institute spokesperson told The Associated Press.
Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has become the nation’s leading scientific voice on the pandemic, giving regular public advice via media interviews and webcasts, most recently one on Wednesday afternoon.
Polyps are bumps that can form on the vocal cords and cause hoarseness.
Global leaders want Malian leader freed
BAMAKO, Mali — Global leaders urged Mali’s ruling junta Thursday to release ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his prime minister, two days after a military coup that has raised fears that Islamic extremists could once again gain ground amid the political upheaval.
The 75-year-old Keita and his prime minister were being held outside the capital at the Kati military barracks as the United Nations and France, Mali’s former colonizer, stepped up their calls for a return to civilian rule.
French President Emmanuel Macron again condemned the coup “against a president who was democratically elected by his people.”
