Sexual abuse report faults retired pope
ROME — A church-commissioned German investigation on Thursday accused Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI of “wrongdoing” in his handling of sexual abuse cases during his time running the archdiocese of Munich between 1977 and 1982.
The law firm that carried out the investigation said Benedict’s claims to have no direct knowledge of the cases were not credible. Its findings amounted to a searing judgment on one of the most influential Catholic figures of the last century.
At a news conference to unveil its nearly 1,900-page report, the firm said Benedict, known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger at the time of the cases, could be accused of wrongdoing in four of them, including one in which he knowingly accepted a priest into his archdiocese even after the cleric had been convicted of sexual abuse in a criminal court.
The report, commissioned by the archdiocese in Munich and compiled by German law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, provides an exceedingly rare insight into how someone who went on to become a pope acted in one of the defining crises of modern church. The cases pertain to a time before the scale of clerical abuse was common public knowledge.
U.S. charges Belarus in reporter’s arrest
NEW YORK — U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials on Thursday with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last year to arrest an opposition journalist, using a ruse that there was a bomb threat.
The charges, announced by federal prosecutors in New York, recounted how a regularly-scheduled passenger plane traveling between Athens, Greece, and Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 23 was diverted to Minsk, Belarus by air traffic control authorities there..
Ryanair said Belarusian flight controllers told the pilots there was a bomb threat against the jetliner and ordered it to land in Minsk. The Belarusian military scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet in an apparent attempt to encourage the crew to comply with the flight controllers’ orders.
The journalist and activist who was arrested, Raman Pratasevich, ran a popular messaging app that helped organize mass demonstrations against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The 26-year-old Pratasevich left Belarus in 2019 and faced charges there of inciting riots.
Theodore Roosevelt museum statue moved
A statue of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, was removed overnight Wednesday from its spot outside the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
The towering bronze statue depicts Roosevelt riding a horse, as two nameless African and Native American men flank him on foot.
It has provoked strong debate in the city, as many criticized the apparent subservience of the pair to the white man in the center - calling the scene a symbol of racism and colonialism.
Roosevelt’s father was one of the founders of the museum. The “Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt” was commissioned in 1925 and designed by James Earle Fraser. It has stood on the steps outside the museum since 1940.
In June 2020, the museum announced it had the permission of New York City - to remove the monument.
