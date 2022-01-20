Sexual abuse report faults retired pope

ROME — A church-commissioned German investigation on Thursday accused Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI of “wrongdoing” in his handling of sexual abuse cases during his time running the archdiocese of Munich between 1977 and 1982.

The law firm that carried out the investigation said Benedict’s claims to have no direct knowledge of the cases were not credible. Its findings amounted to a searing judgment on one of the most influential Catholic figures of the last century.

At a news conference to unveil its nearly 1,900-page report, the firm said Benedict, known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger at the time of the cases, could be accused of wrongdoing in four of them, including one in which he knowingly accepted a priest into his archdiocese even after the cleric had been convicted of sexual abuse in a criminal court.

The report, commissioned by the archdiocese in Munich and compiled by German law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, provides an exceedingly rare insight into how someone who went on to become a pope acted in one of the defining crises of modern church. The cases pertain to a time before the scale of clerical abuse was common public knowledge.