Giuliani defiant after FBI raid of home, office
NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani sought to discredit the federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine a day after agents raided his home and office.
On his daily talk show on WABC Radio, Giuliani referred to prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which he used to run, as unaccomplished “bullies.”
“You’re not going to stop me. And you’re not going to convict me of some phony crime,” Giuliani said.
Abbas delays elections; Hamas slams ‘coup’
JERUSALEM — President Mahmoud Abbas announced early Friday that the first Palestinian elections in 15 years will be delayed, citing a dispute with Israel to call off a vote in which his fractured Fatah party was expected to suffer another embarrassing defeat to the Hamas militant group.
Hamas slammed the move as a “coup.” But the indefinite postponement will be quietly welcomed by Israel and Western countries, which view the Islamic militant group as a terrorist organization and are concerned about its growing strength.
Abbas insisted elections could not be held without the full participation of Palestinians in east Jerusalem. Israel has yet to say whether it would allow voting by mail there as in past elections and has enforced a ban on Palestinian Authority activities, including campaign events.
Suspect, others among dead in N.C. standoff
BOONE, N.C. — A married couple found dead along with a suspected gunman after a 13-hour standoff at a North Carolina home were members of the same family, a sheriff’s office said Thursday. Two deputies also were fatally shot in the home.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said George Wyatt Ligon, 58, and Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, were killed Wednesday inside their home in Boone. A sheriff’s statement said the suspect, Isaac Alton Barnes, 32, also was found dead at the home and had a large number of weapons.
Barnes was identified as Michelle Ligon’s son and George Ligon’s stepson.
Authorities said Barnes was suspected in the fatal shootings of two deputies who had been dispatched to the home Wednesday. Sgt. Chris Ward died at a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, after Wednesday’s shooting while K-9 Officer Logan Fox died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
China launches main part of space station
BEIJING — China on Thursday launched the main module of its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long term, the latest success for a program that has realized a number of its growing ambitions in recent years.
The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony,” module blasted into space atop a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan, marking another major advance for the country’s space exploration.
The launch begins the first of 11 missions necessary to complete, supply and crew the station by the end of next year.
The core module is the section of the station where astronauts will live for up to six months at a time. Ten more launches will send up two more modules where crews will conduct experiments, four cargo supply shipments and four missions with crews.
At least 12 astronauts are training to fly to and live in the station with the first crewed mission, Shenzhou-12, expected to be launched by June.
— From wire reports