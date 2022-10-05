Drug companies in opioid crisis donated $27K to Ohio’s Ryan

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who has made opponent JD Vance’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has received campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis, an Associated Press review found.

The contributions to Ryan from AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health, the three biggest drug distribution companies in the United States, came in between 2007 and August of this year.

Earlier this year, the companies finalized a $21 billion settlement with state, local and Native American tribal governments and others over the toll of the opioid crisis.

Greece: Sailboat holding up to 100 migrants sinks amid high winds

A large-scale rescue operation was underway off a southern Greek island, where a sailboat carrying up to 100 migrants sank in high winds late Wednesday, authorities said.

The coast guard said its vessels, private boats and a rescue helicopter were involved in the effort off the coast of the island of Kythira.

Officials had no immediate details on the number of people rescued and missing but said the sailboat hit rocks off the village of Diakofti on the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 45 mph per hour.

Jones says he will not put on any defense at Sandy Hook trial

Both sides rested their cases Wednesday in the Sandy Hook defamation case against far-right broadcaster Alex Jones, who began trying almost immediately in a post-trial motion to limit the tens of millions of dollars in damages he could be ordered to pay families of victims of the school shooting.

But first, Jones said he would not testify or put on any defense at all.

Jones’ lawyer, Norman A. Pattis, told the court his client believes if he testified in accordance with the default ruling and related restrictions on what he could say, he would be testifying falsely and be guilty of perjury. If he violated the orders, Jones believes he would likely be found in criminal contempt of court.

For years, beginning hours after the school shooting in Newtown, Jones used his broadcast to deliver conspiratorial rants claiming Sandy Hook was a hoax .

Man who killed retired St. Louis police captain gets life sentence

A 26-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during racial injustice protests two years ago.

Stephan Cannon was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old David Dorn.

He was also sentenced to an additional 30 years for robbery, burglary and three counts of armed criminal action.

Cannon told the family he was “sorry for their loss” but denied being the shooter. His attorneys said they plan to appeal.