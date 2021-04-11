Eruption worsens as island looks for a break

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent — Conditions worsened on Sunday at a volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent as loud rumbling, lightning and heavy ashfall were observed and residents reported power cuts.

The eruption Friday of La Soufrière forced many residents to evacuate their homes, though some remained in place. The rumbling was heard in the capital of Kingstown, about 20 miles south.

Lava has begun to flow from the volcano, said Richard Robertson, the lead scientist at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center.

“It’s likely that at some point it would quiet down and hopefully we would have a break so that we could recover a little bit more, but don’t be surprised if, after the break, it picks up like this again,” Robertson said.

Philip’s children note his role in life of family

LONDON — The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as Princess Anne paid tribute to her father as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic.”