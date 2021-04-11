Eruption worsens as island looks for a break
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent — Conditions worsened on Sunday at a volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent as loud rumbling, lightning and heavy ashfall were observed and residents reported power cuts.
The eruption Friday of La Soufrière forced many residents to evacuate their homes, though some remained in place. The rumbling was heard in the capital of Kingstown, about 20 miles south.
Lava has begun to flow from the volcano, said Richard Robertson, the lead scientist at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center.
“It’s likely that at some point it would quiet down and hopefully we would have a break so that we could recover a little bit more, but don’t be surprised if, after the break, it picks up like this again,” Robertson said.
Philip’s children note his role in life of family
LONDON — The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as Princess Anne paid tribute to her father as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic.”
As hundreds well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch’s husband, Anne — royal couple’s only daughter — said her father “leaves a legacy which can inspire us all. ... You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready.”
The Duke of Edinburgh died Friday at the age of 99. In a message released by Buckingham Palace, Anne praised Philip’s “ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills,” a nod to the many charities and other organizations he was involved with.
U.S. district judge is killed by Florida driver
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida woman fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said.
Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday’s crash that killed U.S. District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who had served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday could not be determined.
According to court records, witnesses told Boca Raton police that Snape was driving erratically, going around stopped traffic, on a busy road when she drove onto the sidewalk and struck Feuerstein. Snape then drove back onto the roadway, striking the boy in a crosswalk.
In Delray Beach, where she crashed her car, police said Snape appeared to be having convulsions, but was able to get out of the vehicle.
Peru, Ecuador voting on next presidents
LIMA, Peru — Ecuador and Peru were choosing new presidents Sunday under strict public health measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently strengthened in the neighboring South American nations.
Ecuadoreans face a runoff between a conservative businessman and a protégé of former leftist President Rafael Correa, while Peruvians had 18 options to pick from in the first round. All seats in Peru’s congress, too, were being contested.
