Pence defends the FBI, might testify for Jan. 6 committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would give “due consideration” to testifying before the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and criticized Republicans for attacking the FBI over the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home.

Speaking at a “Politics & Eggs” forum in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence was asked whether he would agree to appear before the committee and said, “If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it.”

Regulators: First-quarter traffic deaths at the highest in 20 years

Traffic deaths rose 7% in the first quarter of 2022 over last year, federal regulators announced in preliminary estimates Wednesday.

More than 9,500 people died on U.S. roads between January and March this year — the highest number of deaths since 2002.

Traffic deaths first skyrocketed in 2020 — when the coronavirus pandemic hit — and have continued to climb, with numbers failing to regulate.

Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M to victims

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to nearly 300 people in a long-running civil suit against the judges, writing the plaintiffs are “the tragic human casualties of a scandal of epic proportions.”

Mo. voters to weigh forgiveness for past marijuana-related crimes

Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November’s ballot.

Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states require some sort of judicial forgiveness for those punished for committing crimes that have since been decriminalized.

Alabama GOP group apologizes for mistakenly posting KKK image

A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a picture of the GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery.

The Lawrence County Republican Party intended to post an image of the GOP elephant on its Facebook page, but ended up using one in which the white spaces between the animal’s legs were drawn to resemble hooded Klansmen.

A party official said the image was taken from the results of a Google search and was immediately replaced once the mistake was detected.