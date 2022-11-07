University of Kentucky student accused of assault, racial slurs

A white University of Kentucky student is accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs, officials said.

The student was arrested Sunday at a residence hall and charged with assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County jail. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday.

The university said in a statement Sunday that a “disturbing incident” was captured on video in a residence hall. In the video, the female student worker says the other woman hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach.

An arrest citation filled out by police said the suspect repeated a racial slur to a group of Black females and kept repeating the slur after she was detained.

University President Eli Capiluto said he has reached out to offer support to the victims while officials conduct an immediate review.

Search continues for escaped Iowa teen who killed rapist

Authorities in Iowa continued to search Monday for an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who walked away from a women’s shelter where she was serving probation after pleading guilty to killing a man she said raped her.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pieper Lewis, who was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to a report filed with the court by a probation officer and the shelter’s residential supervisor. The report said Lewis cut off the GPS monitor she was ordered to wear as part of her sentence before she left the facility.

Des Moines Police spokesman Paul Parizek said she will be taken into custody if found and turned over to corrections officials.

Dog seen carrying severed arm; decapitated body later found

Police in Mississippi’s capital city found a decapitated body after receiving reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm, authorities said Monday.

The body was discovered Saturday in Jackson in an abandoned house in the woods, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release. The body’s arm was recovered near the abandoned house, but the head hasn’t been located, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WAPT-TV.

Authorities declined to release the name of the victim or more details surrounding the case .

3 students, driver injured after vehicle crashes into Ga. school

A vehicle crashed into a DeKalb County, Ga., charter school just before noon Monday, leaving the driver and three children injured, officials said.

The incident happened at Ivy Preparatory Academy, an all-girls school. The injured students and the driver were taken to a hospital, DeKalb fire department spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said.

The DeKalb police department said none of the injuries is life-threatening.

It is not clear what caused the driver to crash into the building.