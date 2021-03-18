Russia hosting talks on Afghan peace plan
MOSCOW — Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help invigorate the country’s peace process.
The one-day gathering was the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban.
Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled. Washington and Kabul have been pressing for a cease-fire while the Taliban say they will negotiate it as part of peace talks with the Afghan government.
3 cardinals back pope over marriage ruling
ROME — Three cardinals close to Pope Francis defended a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions as the Vatican faced outright dissent from some Catholic clergy and questions about the pontiff’s approval of the document.
Cardinal Kevin Farrell, head of the Vatican’s laity office, concurred Thursday with the pronouncement that a “blessing” is an action related to the sacrament of marriage, which the Catholic Church teaches can only be celebrated between a man and woman.
Farrell said civil unions are not marriages as the Catholic Church understands the term, but he stressed: “I do want to insist that nobody — nobody — must ever be excluded from the pastoral care and love and concern of the church.”
Biden sends Coons to express Tigray concern
President Joe Biden is dispatching Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to express the administration’s “grave concerns” about the growing humanitarian crisis and human rights abuses in the Tigray region and the risk of broader instability in the Horn of Africa.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Thursday that Coons will also discuss the situation with African Union leaders. White House officials and Coons’ office did not immediately provide further details of Coons’ travel to Addis Ababa.
Coons, a longtime ally of Biden, heads to Ethiopia as a long-running conflict in Tigray intensifies and the Biden administration steps up pressure on Abiy to withdraw his troops amid growing reports of war crimes.
