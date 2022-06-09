Police fatally shoot Ala. school intruder

A person who was trying to enter an Alabama elementary school where a summer program was being held was shot to death by a police officer Thursday morning, authorities said.

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told reporters that a “potential intruder” went to several doors trying to get into Walnut Park Elementary School.

No students were hurt, sheriff’s officials said. “All kids are out” of the building, Reddick said, and most didn’t even realize something had happened.

Reddick praised the quick response of the two responding officers.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the identity of the person who was killed or any details about the altercation, including whether the person who died was armed or why they may have attempted to enter the school.

Microplastics found in fresh Antarctic snow

Scientists have found microplastics in fresh Antarctic snow for the first time in a study they say highlights “the extent of plastic pollution globally.”

Researchers at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand collected snow samples from 19 sites in Antarctica, and all contained the tiny plastics, according to the peer-reviewed paper published this week in the journal Cryosphere.

“It’s incredibly sad,” said researcher Alex Aves, “but finding microplastics in fresh Antarctic snow highlights the extent of plastic pollution into even the most remote regions .”

Report: Mo. man shot barber for bad haircut

A shooting inside a Kansas City barber shop that left an employee injured was allegedly carried out by a customer who was unhappy with his haircut.

Vernie O. Dickens, 33, was charged Friday with first-degree assault, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that occurred last week inside Draque’s Barber Shop .

The barber who cut his hair the day before was not at the shop, witnesses told police. After another barber asked him to take a seat and wait, Dickens allegedly became agitated and began yelling.

Dickens then allegedly pulled a gun and fired two shots at the barber, who ran for the front door and was chased down through the parking lot.

The gunshot victim told investigators he believed Dickens was going to “execute” him and was preparing to fire the gun again before the weapon malfunctioned and a nearby customer intervened, a detective wrote in court papers.

Chris Brown’s monkey seller gets probation

The owner of an exotic animal breeding business in Florida has been sentenced to five years’ probation for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to a celebrity in Los Angeles.

A federal indictment doesn’t name the celebrity, but key details match an Associated Press report that wildlife agents seized singer Chris Brown’s pet monkey after serving a search warrant on his Los Angeles home in early January 2018.

According to the indictment, the celebrity paid $12,650 to Hammonds, who operated The Monkey Whisperer Ranch in Parrish, Fla. Under both Florida and California laws, it is illegal to transfer a capuchin monkey without a permit.