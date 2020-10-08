COVID-19 relief pushes U.S. deficit to a record $3.1 trillion
WASHINGTON — New, eye-popping federal budget figures released Thursday show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year.
The Congressional Budget Office released the unofficial 2020 figures Thursday, saying the deficit equaled 15% of the U.S. economy, a huge gap that was the largest since the government undertook massive borrowing to finance the final year of World War II.
The government spent $6.6 trillion last year and borrowed 48 cents of every dollar it spent, CBO said. The numbers amount to a 47% increase in spending, led by $578 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for smaller businesses, and a $443 billion increase in unemployment benefits over the past six months alone.
Attorneys fight teen’s extradition to Wisconsin
CHICAGO — Sending a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob,” defense attorneys argued in court records Thursday.
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Ill., a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25. He has been held in Illinois since then after his attorneys indicated late last month that they planned to fight his extradition to Wisconsin.
A Kenosha County prosecutor didn’t immediately respond to an email after hours about the extradition paperwork.
U.S. hits Iran’s financial sector with sanctions
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has blacklisted virtually all of Iran’s financial sector, dealing another blow to an economy that is already reeling under U.S. sanctions. The move will deepen tensions with European nations and others over Iran.
Thursday’s move hits 18 Iranian banks that had thus far escaped the bulk of re-imposed U.S. sanctions and, more importantly, subjects foreign, non-Iranian financial institutions to penalties for doing business with them. Thus, it effectively cuts them off from the international financial system. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted angrily to the designations, calling them a “crime against humanity” at a time of global crisis.
Journal ends 208-year stance, urges voters to oust Trump
The New England Journal of Medicine has broken the nonpartisan position it has held since 1812, publishing a blistering editorial taking President Donald Trump and his administration to task over their handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday’s editorial argued that national leaders had the opportunity to limit the virus’s spread and prevent widespread illness, deaths and lasting economic turmoil. “Here in the United States, our leaders have failed that test,” the editorial said. “They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy.” The editorial does not explicitly endorse Democrat Joe Biden, however.
