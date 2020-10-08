A Kenosha County prosecutor didn’t immediately respond to an email after hours about the extradition paperwork.

U.S. hits Iran’s financial sector with sanctions

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has blacklisted virtually all of Iran’s financial sector, dealing another blow to an economy that is already reeling under U.S. sanctions. The move will deepen tensions with European nations and others over Iran.

Thursday’s move hits 18 Iranian banks that had thus far escaped the bulk of re-imposed U.S. sanctions and, more importantly, subjects foreign, non-Iranian financial institutions to penalties for doing business with them. Thus, it effectively cuts them off from the international financial system. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted angrily to the designations, calling them a “crime against humanity” at a time of global crisis.

Journal ends 208-year stance, urges voters to oust Trump

The New England Journal of Medicine has broken the nonpartisan position it has held since 1812, publishing a blistering editorial taking President Donald Trump and his administration to task over their handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s editorial argued that national leaders had the opportunity to limit the virus’s spread and prevent widespread illness, deaths and lasting economic turmoil. “Here in the United States, our leaders have failed that test,” the editorial said. “They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy.” The editorial does not explicitly endorse Democrat Joe Biden, however.