British considering absentia trial for wife of U.S. diplomat
LONDON — It was a year ago Thursday that Harry Dunn was struck by an SUV that police say was driven on the wrong side of a two-lane highway by the American wife of a U.S. diplomat in central England.
Dunn, 19, died of his injuries. The U.S. government asserted that the driver, Anne Sacoolas, was protected by diplomatic immunity. She left the country, with full knowledge of British and U.S. authorities.
Now, in an exchange of letters revealed this week, top British authorities suggest that prosecutors are considering trying Sacoolas in absentia.
If found guilty in a British court, Sacoolas could be sentenced to 14 years in prison. But the guidelines suggest two to five years would be more likely.
A British attorney who has defended tourists on similar charges told The Washington Post that a defendant like Sacoolas might not serve any time at all.
Pelosi, Meadows talk, but relief bill compromise is still elusive
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows resumed talks Thursday over a stalled COVID-19 aid package, but the outlook for any swift resolution appeared bleak as President Donald Trump’s team and congressional Democrats have been unable to agree on a compromise.
Pelosi said she told Meadows the Democrats would be willing to meet halfway — at $2.2 trillion — a slight reduction from her last proposal before talks collapsed earlier this month.
The White House, which has stuck with its initial $1 trillion offer, had no immediate response.
“We have said again and again that we’re willing to meet them in the middle — $2.2 trillion. When they’re willing to do that, we’ll be willing to discuss the particulars,” Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol.
Former Malian president back home; still seems under arrest
BAMAKO, Mali — Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returned home after being detained for 10 days by the ruling military junta that staged a coup last week, a family member said Thursday.
Keita was detained by the army on Aug. 18 when a group of officers arrested him and took him to Kati, about 10 miles from the capital, Bamako. Late that night, he resigned as president.
Keita was brought home around 2 a.m. Thursday by the army, according to a family member who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press.
New guards were put on duty at the president’s residence, and the junta must approve all visitors, the family member added.
At least 150 dead as seasonal floods ravage Afghanistan
CHARIKAR, Afghanistan — The death toll from two days of heavy flooding in northern and eastern Afghanistan rose to at least 150 on Thursday, with scores more injured as rescue crews searched for survivors beneath the mud and rubble of collapsed houses, officials said.
Heavy rains, compounded by mudslides, often threaten remote areas of Afghanistan, where infrastructure is poor. Summer often brings heavy rainfall and flooding to the country’s north and east.
Powerful floodwaters in mountainous Parwan province dislocated thousands of large rocks that caused major injuries and destroyed entire homes.
