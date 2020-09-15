Father of Microsoft co-founder Gates dies
SEATTLE — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.
Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced Tuesday. “My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.
Federal officer shot outside U.S. court
PHOENIX — A drive-by shooting wounded a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, and a person was later taken into custody, authorities said.
The officer was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, according to city police and the FBI. The court security officer works for the U.S. Marshals Service and was struck in their protective vest, said a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity .
Trump appointee Caputo offers apology
WASHINGTON — A Trump health appointee who is accused of trying to muzzle an important scientific publication in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic apologized Tuesday for a separate video in which he reportedly says scientists battling the virus are conspiring against President Donald Trump and warns of shooting in America if Trump loses the election.
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, said an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.
Caputo can be heard on an HHS podcast asserting that Democrats don’t want a coronavirus vaccine before the election in order to punish Trump. News reports alleged last week that Caputo’s office tried to take over and muzzle a scientific weekly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that publishes what is supposed to be authoritative, unvarnished information about disease-fighting efforts, including, most importantly at present, COVID-19.
U.S. reputation takes a hit over coronavirus
LONDON — The international reputation of the United States has declined further in the wake of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research Tuesday from the Pew Research Center.
In some of the 13 countries surveyed, favorable views of the U.S. have fallen to record lows. Pew started polling on the topic nearly two decades ago. Pew found that a median of just 15% of respondents say the U.S. has done a good job during the crisis.
Search to resume for Tulsa massacre graves
TULSA, Okla. — A search for mass graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will continue at two more locations in a cemetery where a search earlier this year failed to uncover human remains, a city committee has decided.
The Public Oversight Committee for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation agreed Monday to search two areas in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery where an eight-day search in another area ended in July with no discovery of remains.
— From wire reports