Former president Obama tests positive for coronavirus

Former president Barack Obama said Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, noting that his symptoms appeared mild so far.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” Obama said on Twitter. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he added.

Coronavirus cases in the United States have fallen to their lowest levels since last July, but more than 9,000 Americans per week continue to die of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance this month that eased recommendations on mask-wearing for people in parts of the United States with low coronavirus transmission rates. Some have criticized the agency’s decision, noting that the elderly, immunocompromised people and those still ineligible for vaccination remain at risk.

Star of ‘Broadcast News’ and ‘Body Heat,’ dies at 71

NEW YORK — William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71.

Hurt’s son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. Deadline first reported Hurt’s death.

In a long-running career, Hurt was three times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

In Lawrence Kasdan’s 1981 steamy neo noir “Body Heat,” Hurt starred alongside Kathleen Turner. In 1983’s “The Big Chill,” again with Kasdan, Hurt played the Vietnam War veteran Nick Carlton, one of a group of college pals who gather for their friend’s funeral.

Later came “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” winning Hurt the best actor Oscar for his performance as a gay prisoner in a repressive South American dictatorship.

Wright’s family complains about memorial removal plan

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Plans to take down a memorial at the suburban Minneapolis intersection where Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer are on hold after his family complained.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said she and her husband, Aubrey, along with the family’s attorney, Jeff Storms, will meet with Brooklyn Center city manager Reggie Edwards and the city attorney Troy Gilchrist on Tuesday after Edwards informed the family of plans to take down the memorial, the Star Tribune reported.

“Leave the memorial because it’s honestly not hurting anybody but it will hurt a lot of people taking it down,” Katie Wright, who also sometimes uses the last name Bryant, said in an interview Sunday.

Daunte Wright, was killed on April 11 after Brooklyn Center officers pulled over the 20-year-old Black man. Kim Potter, the white former police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Wright, was sentenced last month to two years in prison.

Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA

NEW YORK — Video from the Museum of Modern Art shows the moment a man leaped over a reception desk and stabbed two employees as they tried to flee Saturday.

The video released by New York City police shows a man police identified as Gary Cabana, 60, entering the museum lobby through a revolving door then climbing onto the desk and jumping over it as a man carrying what appears to be a walkie-talkie tries to stop him.

Police were still searching for Cabana as of Sunday morning.

The man approaches three employees who are trapped in the small space and stabs a young woman who is able to run away seconds later — though not before she is stabbed again in the back.

The attacker then stabs the second employee as the man with the walkie-talkie hurls a notebook at him. The third employee can be seen getting up from the ground after the attacker runs away.

Authorities said Saturday that the employees, a 24-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, were both stable with non-life-threatening injuries.