Police, protesters clash in Haiti’s capital
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Police on Saturday fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters who blocked roads and set fires in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Several people were injured.
It was the latest unrest during more than a year of protests calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse over corruption charges. Haiti is experiencing a political impasse without a parliament and is now run by decree under Moïse.
Many Haitians criticize the government’s pandemic response, alleging that authorities have not done enough to provide treatment for those affected, or offered economic support for those who lost work due to a national lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
French attack suspect was Chechen teen
PARIS — A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee unknown to intelligence services who posted a grisly claim of responsibility on social media minutes after the attack, officials said Saturday.
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said authorities investigating the killing of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday arrested nine suspects, including the teen’s grandfather, parents and 17-year-old brother.
Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats, police said.
The prosecutor said the suspect posted a photo of the decapitated head minutes after the attack along with a claim of responsibility.
Biden’s town hall ratings beat Trump’s
Nearly 700,000 more viewers on Thursday watched former vice president Joe Biden’s town hall live on television than those who watched President Donald Trump’s, according to data released Friday by the measurement company Nielsen.
Biden’s town hall on ABC averaged 14.1 million viewers, compared to about 13.5 million for Trump’s NBC town hall. The higher figure for Biden’s event is particularly surprising given that he appeared just on one network, compared with Trump, whose town hall was simulcast on MSNBC and CNBC.
Both events paled in comparison to the audience that potentially would have watched them together. The Sept. 29 presidential debate attracted an estimated 73.1 million viewers who tuned in across 16 networks, Nielsen said.
Armenia, Azerbaijan make cease-fire try
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday announced a new attempt to establish a cease-fire in their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh starting from midnight, a move that came a week after a Russia-brokered truce frayed immediately after it took force.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov strongly urged them to abide by the Moscow-negotiated deal.
Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest fighting that began on Sept. 27 has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, killing hundreds.
