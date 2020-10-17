Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats, police said.

The prosecutor said the suspect posted a photo of the decapitated head minutes after the attack along with a claim of responsibility.

Biden’s town hall ratings beat Trump’s

Nearly 700,000 more viewers on Thursday watched former vice president Joe Biden’s town hall live on television than those who watched President Donald Trump’s, according to data released Friday by the measurement company Nielsen.

Biden’s town hall on ABC averaged 14.1 million viewers, compared to about 13.5 million for Trump’s NBC town hall. The higher figure for Biden’s event is particularly surprising given that he appeared just on one network, compared with Trump, whose town hall was simulcast on MSNBC and CNBC.

Both events paled in comparison to the audience that potentially would have watched them together. The Sept. 29 presidential debate attracted an estimated 73.1 million viewers who tuned in across 16 networks, Nielsen said.

Armenia, Azerbaijan make cease-fire try