Ariz. election officials resign amid threats

Two top election officials in Yavapai County, Ariz., are resigning amid ongoing threats and accusations by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who still won’t accept that he lost the 2020 election.

On Friday, County Recorder Leslie Hoffman told The Associated Press that she accepted another job in a different county and that her last day will be July 22.

Lynne Constabile, who has served as the country’s elections director since July 2004, is leaving for the same reason, Hoffman said. Her last day will be Friday.

“A lot of it is the nastiness that we have dealt with,” said Hoffman, who was elected as county recorder in 2012.

Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat

The Hard Rock casino reached an agreement with Atlantic City’s main casino workers union on Saturday, removing the last threat of a strike during the busy holiday weekend and clearing the way for the gambling halls and their workers to concentrate on bouncing back from financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local 54 of the Unite Here union said it reached a tentative agreement with Hard Rock, avoiding a strike that had been threatened for 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Combined with agreements reached Thursday with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana, Hard Rock’s deal leaves only two smaller casinos, Resorts and the Golden Nugget, without a contract. But the union said it expects both of them to agree to one in the coming days.

Delta offers $10K for flyers to give up seats

After a traveler said Delta Air Lines recently offered passengers $10,000 in cash to take a later flight after overbooking, many were shocked and started considering what their airplane seat might be worth.

Jason Aten wrote last week that he and other passengers waiting for takeoff from Grand Rapids, Mich., to Minneapolis-St. Paul were told the flight was oversold and the airline was looking for eight volunteers willing to give up their seat for the payoff. He wrote that the flight attendant said, “If you have Apple Pay, you’ll even have the money right now.”

In fact, Delta announced in 2017 that it was increasing its maximum compensation for voluntary denied boarding to $9,950.

The move came after airlines came under fire for bumping passengers from flights and for the practice of overbooking that leads to bumping.

Fla. man loses hand in fireworks accident

A Fort Lauderdale man lost his hand in a fireworks mishap early Saturday, officials said.

About 1 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in the 440 block of North State Road 7, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

By the time deputies arrived, the victim had already been taken to a hospital.

Broward Fire Rescue and Emergency Services took the man’s hand to the hospital, then took him and the hand to Broward Medical Center.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said fireworks injuries jumped 25% between 2006 and 2021.