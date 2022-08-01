Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 7-plus years in prison

A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing.

Reffitt’s prison sentence — seven years and three months — is two years more than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant. But it’s less than half the length of the 15-year prison term requested by a federal prosecutor, who called Reffitt a domestic terrorist and said he wanted to physically remove and replace members of Congress.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who presided over Reffitt’s jury trial, also sentenced him to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Fuel tanker truck catches fire in Libya, leaving 9 dead, 76 injured

A fuel tanker truck caught fire and exploded Monday in central Libya, killing at least nine people and injuring 76 others, health authorities said.

The incident took place in the central town of Bent Bayya, where the tanker truck overturned before catching fire and exploding, the state-run Libya News agency reported.

The agency said residents in the area rushed to collect leaked gasoline despite warnings of possible fire and explosion, causing the high casualty tolls.

The injured were taken to the medical center in the nearby city of Sabha, said Halima al-Mahri, a spokeswoman for the center.

The center posted footage, including graphic images, of people at an emergency ward receiving treatment for their burns.

3 deputies shot while serving papers at a North Carolina home

Three North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers on a person who then barricaded inside the home, authorities said.

The Wayne County deputies had gone to serve the papers at the home south of Goldsboro on Monday when someone inside opened fire, wounding all three, county officials said in a tweet. One was being treated at a hospital in Goldsboro while two were airlifted to a hospital in Greenville. Their conditions were not immediately released.

A suspect remained barricaded inside the home in a rural area Monday afternoon.

The deputies had no reason to believe the suspect was dangerous when they initially came to serve the papers, county spokesperson Joel Gillie told reporters.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of those involved or say what kind of firearm was used to shoot the deputies.