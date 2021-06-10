Wray: FBI is against ransomware payments
WASHINGTON — The FBI’s director told lawmakers Thursday that the bureau discourages ransomware payments to hacking groups even as major companies in the past month have participated in multimillion-dollar transactions aimed at getting their systems back online.
Besides the fact that such payments can encourage additional cyberattacks, victims may not automatically get back their data despite forking over millions, “and that’s not unknown to happen,” Wray said.
In ransomware attacks, hackers lock up and encrypt a victim’s data and demand a payment in order to return it.
Colonial Pipeline, which transports about 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast, last month paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin — then valued at roughly $4.4 million — in hopes of getting its system back online.
Ex-Calif. police chief charged in Capitol riot
A former California police chief and five other men have been indicted on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents made public Thursday.
Among those charged is a former La Habra police chief who founded a far-right group called the American Phoenix Project, which was formed to protest pandemic-related restrictions and has also helped pushed the lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. At least some of the men charged are believed to have ties to the Three Percenters antigovernment extremist movement, according to court documents.
They are accused of conspiring with one another in a plot to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.
Mexico marks 1971 massacre anniversary
MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials and protesters on Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of a June 10, 1971, massacre of student protesters that was depicted in the 2018 Oscar-winning movie “Roma.”
Demanding punishment for those involved, demonstrators marched down the same boulevard in Mexico City where students were attacked with guns and clubs by government-organized thugs 50 years ago.
Assistant Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas vowed that the massacre, which he said killed 37 students, would not be forgotten.
— From wire reports