Slave room uncovered in Pompeii excavation
MILAN — Archeologists in Pompeii excavating a villa amid the ruins of the 79 A.D. volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient city have discovered a cramped dormitory and storage room that offers “a very rare insight into the daily life of slaves,” officials said Saturday.
The room was discovered in a villa in the Pompeii suburb of Civita Giuliana, just a few steps from where archeologists in January discovered the remains of a well-preserved ceremonial chariot.
The room, with just one high window and no wall decorations, contains the remains of three adjustable beds made out of wood.
The villa, with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city, is considered one of the most significant recent finds at Pompeii. It was discovered after police came across illegal tunnels dug by alleged looters in 2017.
Archaeologists also have uncovered the skeletal remains of two people, believed to have been a wealthy man and his male slave, who were stricken by volcanic ash attempting to escape death.
Buttigieg’s son home after hospitalization
WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are publicly celebrating their adopted baby son’s return home after being hospitalized for a health scare.
The couple adopted an infant boy and girl, named Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg, about two months ago.
On Friday, Chasten Buttigieg revealed on Twitter that the boy, nicknamed Gus, was recovering after being hospitalized and spending an time on a ventilator.
Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position, added on Twitter, that he was, “Thankful, relieved, and reflecting a great deal on the mixture of joy, terror, and love that is parenting.”
The couple didn’t reveal further details about the exact nature of their son’s health situation.
Sudan activists call for 2 days of strikes
Sudan’s protest movement has rejected internationally backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the military after last month’s coup, announcing two days of nationwide strikes starting Sunday.
The movement called for the establishment of a civilian government to lead a transition to democracy.
The call came as a leader of the country’s main political party accused the military leadership of negotiating in bad faith.
The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional administration and arresting dozens of government officials and politicians.
The coup has been met with international outcry and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.
The takeover has upended the country’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.
— From wire reports