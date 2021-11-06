Slave room uncovered in Pompeii excavation

MILAN — Archeologists in Pompeii excavating a villa amid the ruins of the 79 A.D. volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient city have discovered a cramped dormitory and storage room that offers “a very rare insight into the daily life of slaves,” officials said Saturday.

The room was discovered in a villa in the Pompeii suburb of Civita Giuliana, just a few steps from where archeologists in January discovered the remains of a well-preserved ceremonial chariot.

The room, with just one high window and no wall decorations, contains the remains of three adjustable beds made out of wood.

The villa, with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city, is considered one of the most significant recent finds at Pompeii. It was discovered after police came across illegal tunnels dug by alleged looters in 2017.

Archaeologists also have uncovered the skeletal remains of two people, believed to have been a wealthy man and his male slave, who were stricken by volcanic ash attempting to escape death.

