Scottish leader wants independence vote
Scotland should hold a new independence referendum early in the next parliamentary session, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, as polls show consistent support for breaking away from the rest of the U.K.
“The referendum, for a whole variety of reasons, should be in the earlier part of the next parliament,” Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, said in a BBC interview on Thursday.
Scotland is scheduled to hold elections to its devolved Edinburgh parliament in May, with recent polls predicting that Sturgeon’s SNP could win decisively. Even though Scotland voted against leaving the U.K. in the previous independence vote in 2014, Brexit, which Scots voted against, has led to increased support for separation.
Sturgeon’s government is also perceived to have handled the coronavirus pandemic more competently than the U.K. government in Westminster, which has further bolstered support for separation.
Disney parks division to cut 4,000 more jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — On the day before Thanksgiving, the Walt Disney Co. revealed 4,000 more layoffs are coming in its theme parks division, bringing the total number of announced layoffs to 32,000 across the company.
At least 18,000 of the total jobs lost belong to cast members at Walt Disney World, though the SEC report filed Wednesday did not specify how many of the Orlando resort’s employees are included in the most recent round of layoffs.
This year, the resort has already lost nearly a quarter of its reported 2019 workforce of 77,000.
Cyclone uproots trees, floods streets in India
NEW DELHI — Parts of India’s southern coast were flooded Thursday after a cyclone slammed into its shores, triggering heavy rains, uprooting trees and cutting power lines.
Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Puducherry, a federal territory near the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with winds of up to 80 miles per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department. It said the storm was weakening as it moved north toward Karnataka state.
There were no immediate official reports of injuries.
