Police shoot man near UK royal palace
LONDON — British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers on Saturday near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London.
The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in the Kensington area of west London.
He fled in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers nearby in a wealthy area that is home to several embassies and the palace, which is the official London residence of Prince William, his wife, Kate, and their three children. It is also home to several other members of the royal family.
The force said “shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.
OSHA subpoena OK’d in ‘Rust’ set shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available for an interview with state workplace safety regulators, a judge has decided.
District Judge Bryan Biedscheid on Friday granted a request by the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau of the state Environment Department to issue a subpoena to Dave Halls, assistant director for the movie “Rust,” local news outlets reported.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in the Oct. 21 shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.
Safety officials tried twice since Nov. 2 to interview Halls for their investigation but he declined both times through his attorney and said he wouldn’t agree to an interview until a criminal investigation into the shooting is complete, a compliance officer wrote Wednesday in an affidavit in support of the subpoena request.
Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun contained a live round and that investigators must find out who put it in the weapon.
Palestinians vote in municipal elections
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinians took part in rare municipal elections across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, following months of simmering anger towards their government and the cancellation of promised parliamentary and presidential elections earlier this year.
Some 400,000 Palestinians are eligible to vote in the election where they will select representatives for 154 village councils under the jurisdiction of the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority. Municipal elections are typically held every four to five years and last took place in 2017.
The increasingly unpopular president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, confined the election to rural municipalities, postponing voting in the West Bank’s major cities where anger toward his ruling Fatah party is most acute.
