Spanish island volcano eruption lasts 85 days
MADRID — A volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands shows no sign of ending after 85 days, becoming the island of La Palma’s longest eruption on record Sunday.
The eruption has surged and ebbed since it first began spewing lava Sept. 19. It has since destroyed almost 3,000 local buildings and forced several thousand people to abandon their homes.
On Sunday, after days of low-level activity, the Cumbre Vieja volcano sprang to life again, producing loud explosions and blowing a vast cloud of ash high into the sky.
Scientists say volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Spanish experts had initially said the La Palma eruption could last up to three months.
The volcanic Canary Islands — a favorite European warm weather vacation site — are off Africa’s northwest coast.
Iran appears close to making a space launch
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran appears to be preparing for a space launch as negotiations continue in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers, according to an expert and satellite images.
The likely blastoff at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport comes as Iranian state media has offered a list of upcoming planned satellite launches in the works for the Islamic Republic’s civilian space program, which has been beset by a series of failed launches. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that successfully put a satellite into orbit last year.
Satellite images taken Saturday by Planet Labs Inc. and obtained by The Associated Press show activity at the spaceport in the desert plains of Iran’s rural Semnan province, some 240 kilometers southeast of Tehran.
A support vehicle stood parked alongside a massive white gantry that typically houses a rocket on the launch pad. That support vehicle has appeared in other satellite photos at the site ahead of a launch. Also visible is a hydraulic crane with a railed platform, also seen before previous launches and likely used to service the rocket.
Other satellite images in recent days at the spaceport have shown an increase in the number of cars at the facility, another sign of heightened activity that typically precedes a launch.
New Caledonia votes to stay part of France
NOUMEA, New Caledonia — Voters in the French island territory of New Caledonia chose overwhelmingly Sunday to stay part of France, in a referendum boycotted by pro-independence forces and closely watched around the South Pacific.
French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the result as a resounding confirmation of France’s role in the Indo-Pacific, and announced negotiations on the territory’s future status. Separatist activists expressed dismay, or resignation.
They had urged a delay in the vote because of the pandemic, and were angry over what they felt were French government efforts to sway the campaign. So they called on their supporters to stay away from voting stations.
And they did. Official results showed a staggering 96% of those who took part chose to stay in France. Overall turnout was less than 44% — barely half the numbers who showed up in a previous independence referendum last year.
— From wire reports