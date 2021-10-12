It wasn’t clear if the determination might lead to additional charges against Petito’s boyfriend and traveling partner, Brian Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.

Pamela weakens, but should regroup

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday as it meandered off Mexico’s Pacific coast, though forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane while making landfall near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 240 miles southwest of Mazatlan at midafternoon Tuesday and was moving north at about 9 mph. The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph.

Pamela was forecast to pass south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday and accelerate toward the coast.

E.U. pledges aid to Afghanistan

ROME — With Afghanistan cut off from foreign support and plunging into an economic crisis, the European Union pledged a $1.15 billion aid package during a virtual Group of 20 summit, calling it a step to avoid “catastrophe.”