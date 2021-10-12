U.S. to end worksite immigration raids
CHICAGO — Federal immigration agents will end mass workplace arrests of immigrant employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission, according to a memo issued Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Instead, the focus will shift to pursuing “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” and emphasize fighting worker abuse including paying substandard wages, unsafe working conditions and human trafficking.
The memo directs the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and Citizenship and Immigration Services to draw up a plan within two months to increase employer penalties, encourage workers to report unscrupulous practices without fear and coordinate with other agencies.
Petito killed weeks before body found
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday.
Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
It wasn’t clear if the determination might lead to additional charges against Petito’s boyfriend and traveling partner, Brian Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.
Pamela weakens, but should regroup
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday as it meandered off Mexico’s Pacific coast, though forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane while making landfall near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 240 miles southwest of Mazatlan at midafternoon Tuesday and was moving north at about 9 mph. The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph.
Pamela was forecast to pass south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday and accelerate toward the coast.
E.U. pledges aid to Afghanistan
ROME — With Afghanistan cut off from foreign support and plunging into an economic crisis, the European Union pledged a $1.15 billion aid package during a virtual Group of 20 summit, calling it a step to avoid “catastrophe.”
But for all of Europe’s urgency, other nations, representing the largest economies, did not step forward with comparable measures.