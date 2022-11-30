Treasury complies with court order on releasing Trump taxes

The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump’s tax returns available to a congressional committee.

The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump’s request for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

Report: Authoritarianism on the rise as democracy weakens

Democracy is being degraded around the world because people are losing faith in the legitimacy of elections and see freedom of expression being stymied, among a range of other problems, according to a global body founded to promote democracy worldwide.

The 34 member-country International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said in a report that the decline in democratic rule is being fueled by efforts to undermine credible election results, widespread disillusionment among youth over political parties and their out-of-touch leaders as well as the rise of right-wing extremism .

Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of ‘zero COVID’ policy

A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end.

Stock markets rose after the National Health Commission on Tuesday announced the long-awaited campaign. A low vaccination rate is one of the biggest obstacles to ending curbs that have confined millions of people to their homes, depressed the economy and kept most visitors out of China.

EU sees 6-year high in numbers of people seeking asylum

The European Union’s asylum agency said Wednesday that the number of people seeking asylum in Europe has hit a six-year high, with Syrian nationals once again seeking more international protection more than people from any other country.

The agency said that around 98,000 asylum applications were lodged in September in the 27 EU member countries plus Norway and Switzerland, together known as the EU+.

Buckingham Palace member resigns amid race comment

An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity what country she “came from,’’ despite her insistence she was a British national.

The conversation was detailed on Twitter by Ngozi Fulani, who said she was asked, “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?”

Britain’s Press Association identified the woman as Lady Susan Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years.