Oregon sues feds over arrests in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s attorney general is seeking an order to stop militarized federal agents from arresting people in Portland as the city continues to be convulsed by nightly protests that have gone on for weeks and have now pitted local officials against the Trump administration.
Federal agents, some wearing camouflage and some wearing dark Department of Homeland Security uniforms, used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds late Friday night, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum late Friday sued Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service in federal court. The complaint says that unidentified federal agents have grabbed people off Portland’s streets “without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action.”
The administration has enlisted federal agents, including the Marshals Special Operations Group and an elite U.S. Customs and Border Protection team based on the U.S.-Mexico border, to protect federal property.
Thousands protest in Russian Far East city
KHABAROVSK, Russia — Mass rallies challenging the Kremlin rocked Khabarovsk, in Russia’s Far East, again on Saturday, as thousands took to the streets to protest the arrest of the region’s governor on charges of involvement in multiple murders.
The massive crowds gathered despite local officials’ attempts to discourage people from taking to the streets, citing the coronavirus pandemic and an alleged averted terrorist threat.
Local media estimated the rally drew 15,000 to 50,000 people, while city authorities put the number at 10,000. Hundreds of people have rallied in the city every day for the past week, reflecting widespread anger over the arrest of the popular governor, Sergei Furgal, and a simmering discontent with the Kremlin’s policies.
Fighting in Kashmir kills 3 family members
SRINAGAR, India — Firing between Indian and Pakistani soldiers along the highly militarized frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir has left three members of an Indian family dead and two Pakistani civilians wounded, officials from both sides said Saturday.
A 50-year-old Indian woman, her husband and their teenage son were hit by a shell in their home as the family was cooking late Friday night in the southern Poonch district in India-administered Kashmir, said Rahul Yadav, an Indian administrator. He said the three died at the scene.
Fire damages Gothic cathedral in France
NANTES, France — French officials launched an arson inquiry Saturday after a fire broke out in the famed Gothic Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of the western French city of Nantes. The blaze destroyed the organ, shattered stained glass windows and sent black smoke spewing from between the cathedral towers.
Residents and tourists watched aghast, and emergency workers cordoned off the area around the cathedral.
A City Hall official said the fire broke out Saturday morning inside the cathedral, and the cause was unclear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.