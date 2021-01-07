Neil Sheehan, Pentagon Papers reporter, Vietnam author, dies

WASHINGTON — Neil Sheehan, a reporter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who broke the story of the Pentagon Papers for The New York Times and who chronicled the deception at the heart of the Vietnam War in his epic book about the conflict, died Thursday. He was 84.

Sheehan died of complications from Parkinson’s disease, said his daughter, Catherine Sheehan Bruno.

His account of the Vietnam War, “A Bright Shining Lie: John Paul Vann and America in Vietnam,” won the Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction.

Officials: Attacks around Afghanistan kill at least 23

KABUL, Afghanistan — Attacks in Afghanistan left at least 23 civilians and security forces dead, officials said Thursday, even as Afghan negotiators were in Qatar to resume talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of conflict.