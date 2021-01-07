Neil Sheehan, Pentagon Papers reporter, Vietnam author, dies
WASHINGTON — Neil Sheehan, a reporter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who broke the story of the Pentagon Papers for The New York Times and who chronicled the deception at the heart of the Vietnam War in his epic book about the conflict, died Thursday. He was 84.
Sheehan died of complications from Parkinson’s disease, said his daughter, Catherine Sheehan Bruno.
His account of the Vietnam War, “A Bright Shining Lie: John Paul Vann and America in Vietnam,” won the Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction.
Officials: Attacks around Afghanistan kill at least 23
KABUL, Afghanistan — Attacks in Afghanistan left at least 23 civilians and security forces dead, officials said Thursday, even as Afghan negotiators were in Qatar to resume talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of conflict.
In southern Uruzgan province, a suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives early Thursday near a military base, killing six security forces, said a provincial council member who was not authorized to speak with the media. In southern Helmand province, at least five civilians were killed and five others wounded in a suspected airstrike late Wednesday on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, according to Attaullah Afghan, head of the provincial council.
In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters stormed a military checkpoint killing at least 12 security personnel, said a provincial official who was not authorized to speak with the media.
Musk likely surpasses Bezos as richest person in the world
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla CEO Elon Musk likely became the world’s richest person on Thursday, surpassing Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos after an early-morning stock rally.
Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index estimated Musk’s net worth at $181 billion on Wednesday, about $3 billion behind Bezos. That was before a 5% stock rally Thursday morning by Tesla, strongly outpacing Amazon’s gains for the morning and likely vaulting Musk to the rank of world’s richest.
The wealth estimates are largely based on Musk and Bezos’ stock holdings in Tesla and Amazon, respectively.
Musk’s rapid ascent through the charts illustrates a wealth gain of historic proportions. The Washington Post reported Musk’s wealth stood at $37 billion in 2020. That means Musk added at least $148 billion more to his personal fortune over the span of a year.
Bezos owns The Washington Post.
Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison
BOSTON — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence.
Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”
He cites the confiscation of a white baseball cap and bandana that he bought at the prison commissary and a limit of three showers per week, the Boston Herald reported.
An email seeking comment was left Thursday with the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Three people died and more than 260 people were injured at the scene when two pressure cooker bombs were set off near the marathon’s finish line. Tsarnaev’s older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed in a shootout with police three days later.
