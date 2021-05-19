7 plead not guilty in Ohio hazing death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Seven men pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to various charges connected to the death of a 20-year-year-old university student in Ohio who drank a bottle of alcohol as part of a hazing ritual in March.
The seven entered their pleas in Wood County in northwest Ohio. The charges vary by defendant and include involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing and violating state alcohol laws.
Stone Foltz, a business major from Delaware, Ohio, was found unconscious by a roommate on March 4 after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.
A coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood-alcohol content was roughly five times Ohio’s legal limit and was likely much higher prior to testing, according to the parents’ attorney. Foltz drank the equivalent of 40 shots, the attorney said.
District attorney wins Philadelphia primary
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner survived a challenge in the Democratic primary that pit his progressive reforms against growing concern over a rising tide of homicides and gun crimes.
The primary was seen as referendum on whether a wave of prosecutors elected on promises of criminal justice reform — measures like shorter probation and parole and a curtailing of cash bail that disproportionately keeps poor defendants confined before trial — would be blamed for increasing violence.
He beat challenger Carlos Vega, who billed himself as a third option between traditional law-and-order prosecutions and reform.
Krasner, a 60-year-old longtime civil rights and defense attorney, won election in 2017 against a crowded field by billing himself as the outsider candidate capable of making radical change.
Anti-vaccine channel pulled off YouTube
A major online seller of disinformation about COVID-19 and its vaccines has had one of its channels removed from YouTube, days after an Associated Press investigation detailed how they work with other spreaders of false information to make money.
The Truth About Vaccines YouTube channel was taken down this week, Ty and Charlene Bollinger said in a post Tuesday on the messaging app Telegram. The channel had about 75,000 subscribers but some of its videos had a much broader reach, including one that had over 1.5 million views and featured Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a prominent voice in the anti-vaccine movement.
A message that greets visitors to the channel says the account was “terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” YouTube said it terminated the account because it violated its policies barring ”COVID-19 medical misinformation,” and had three strikes in a 90-day period. YouTube started banning anti-vaccine misinformation in October.
Still, the Bollingers operate another YouTube channel. Anyone who goes to that channel and searches “vaccines” will find videos that sow distrust and fear about vaccines or push disinformation about COVID-19.
