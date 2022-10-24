2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.

Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, Calif., and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, could each get a year in prison when sentenced Nov. 29 in common pleas court.

The two men were accused of arranging for a voice broadcast service to make about 85,000 robocalls to predominantly Black neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois during the run-up to the 2020 general election.

Military vehicles crash in Pa., leaving 1 soldier dead, 3 injured

A crash involving two military vehicles claimed the life of one soldier and injured three others at a Pennsylvania military training area, officials said.

The crash happened at Fort Indiantown Gap, about 25 miles northeast of Harrisburg, where the Pennsylvania National Guard has its headquarters, guard officials said in a news release.

Killed in the crash was Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, the officials said.

Three other service members were treated at Hershey Medical Center and released, officials said.

Nairobi police say Pakistani journalist killed by mistake

A senior Pakistani journalist living in Kenya was shot and killed by police after the car he was in sped up instead of halting at a roadblock near Nairobi, the police said Monday. Kenyan police expressed regret over the incident, saying it was a case of “mistaken identity” during a search for a similar car involved in a case of child abduction.

Arshad Sharif, 50, left Pakistan in July to avoid arrest over criticizing the South Asian country’s military. He was also a critic of the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who has said he believes in freedom of the media.

On Monday, Sharif spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto and asked him to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the journalist’s killing.

USPS will honor late Justice Ginsburg with stamp in 2023

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with a white collar, which became her trademark.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

The first-class “forever” stamp will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date.