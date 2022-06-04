Arrest in Wis. botched robbery that killed 6

A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex.

Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley, who is charged with six counts of felony murder. An attorney who represented Birkley at the hearing declined to comment on the case.

The six victims were found with gunshot wounds on Jan. 23, but court documents detailing the charges against Birkley suggest they may have been killed three days earlier.

Investigators linked Birkley to the killings with cellphone data that included a selfie that appeared to have been taken in the basement of the home where the bodies were found several hours after the victims were believed to have been killed on Jan. 20.

Court documents also say that a witness told police that Birkley admitted killing the six people with his cousin during a botched drug robbery, WISN reports.

Ala. state offices close for Jeff Davis holiday

Alabama state offices will be closed Monday for a holiday marking the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The day is one of three Confederate-related state holidays in the state, which jointly observes Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January. Alabama marks Confederate Memorial Day in April.

There have been various efforts to abolish or change the name of Confederate-related holidays, but none has been successful.

1 dead, 8 hurt in Ariz. strip mall shooting

A teenage girl was killed and eight others were wounded early Saturday in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown Phoenix, police said.

Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people were taken to hospitals after the 1 a.m. shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl and left two women with life-threatening injuries.

In an interview posted by ABC 15, Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made.

Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed “some sort of party.”

Iditarod dog found months after race

An Iditarod sled dog was found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 150 miles, the Iditarod Trail Committee said Saturday.

Musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France was picking Leon up and returning with him to France, the trail committee said in a statement.

Leon went missing in March after what the trail committee said was his “escape” from the Ruby checkpoint. In May, residents of the Alaska city of McGrath, over 120 miles south of the checkpoint, reported to Race Director Mark Nordman that they’d seen Leon frequently .

The resident of the cabin and another musher left food for Leon in the hopes of catching him, according to the trail committee.

He was captured early Saturday morning and, according to a spokesperson, was safe, alert and “understandably skinny but seemingly healthy.”