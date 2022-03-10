Smollett sentenced to jail in fake attack

CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing Thursday after a judge sentenced the former “Empire” actor to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself.

Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in the county jail. Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett’s sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately.

Smollett was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

Smollett loudly declared innocence after the sentence. “I am innocent. I could have said I am guilty a long time ago,” Smollett shouted as sheriff’s deputies led him out of the courtroom, capping an hourslong sentencing hearing.

Thursday’s sentencing could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him, and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.

Mich. deputy stable; suspect fatally shot

BROWN CITY, Mich. — A man who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire from an outbuilding at a home, police said.

Charles Raymond, 47, of Imlay City was pronounced dead at the shooting scene in Brown City, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter posted Wednesday evening that indicated the wounded deputy remained in stable condition.

State police said the agency’s preliminary findings indicate that at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, a homeowner allowed Lapeer County deputies to check the premises for Raymond, who was wanted on a felony criminal sexual conduct warrant.

As a door to a detached outbuilding was opened, police said Raymond fired on the deputies, striking one of them multiple times, while a second deputy returned fire, striking Raymond.

Police said the second deputy was not shot, but he was being treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Man charged in Va. to LA flight incident

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Los Angeles man was indicted in Oklahoma on federal charges he disrupted a flight from Arlington, Va., to Los Angeles in December, forcing it to divert to Oklahoma City.

Ariel James Pennington, 45, is charged with interfering with a flight attendant and assaulting a federal air marshal, according to court records. Pennington pleaded not guilty during a Wednesday court appearance.

His attorney did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

Prosecutors said Pennington faces up to 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines if convicted on both counts.

Pennington was arrested on Dec. 9 after the Delta Air Lines flight landed in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said at the time that Pennington was disorderly and intoxicated.