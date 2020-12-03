Iranian says he won’t renegotiate nuke deal

Iran will not renegotiate the nuclear accord it reached with world powers, its foreign minister said, drawing a line in the sand ahead of Joe Biden’s assumption of the U.S. presidency.

By walking out of an agreement anchored in a United Nations resolution, the U.S. is not in a position to impose conditions, Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a virtual foreign affairs conference in Rome on Thursday.

“The United States must cease its violations of international law. It doesn’t require any negotiations,” Zarif said. “We will not renegotiate a deal which we negotiated. The deal was about give and take. It wasn’t about one side asking and the other side giving.”

Archdiocese of Chicago pays $1.5M settlement

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who says he was sexually abused as a child by a defrocked priest who was convicted of sexually abusing several boys, the man’s attorney said Thursday.