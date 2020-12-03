Iranian says he won’t renegotiate nuke deal
Iran will not renegotiate the nuclear accord it reached with world powers, its foreign minister said, drawing a line in the sand ahead of Joe Biden’s assumption of the U.S. presidency.
By walking out of an agreement anchored in a United Nations resolution, the U.S. is not in a position to impose conditions, Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a virtual foreign affairs conference in Rome on Thursday.
“The United States must cease its violations of international law. It doesn’t require any negotiations,” Zarif said. “We will not renegotiate a deal which we negotiated. The deal was about give and take. It wasn’t about one side asking and the other side giving.”
Archdiocese of Chicago pays $1.5M settlement
CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who says he was sexually abused as a child by a defrocked priest who was convicted of sexually abusing several boys, the man’s attorney said Thursday.
The settlement announced in a news release by attorney Lyndsay Markley is the latest dark chapter in the story of Daniel McCormack, one of the most notorious pedophiles in archdiocese history.
It was just the latest archdiocese settlement with men who alleged they were abused as children by McCormack, pushing the total payments in such suits past $11 million. After the Chicago Tribune reported that the church agreed to pay more than $7.5 million in 2017 alone, it agreed to pay another $2.9 million the next year.
Survivors mark 5 years since 14 died at party
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Survivors of a terrorist attack that killed 14 people at a holiday party east of Los Angeles observed the fifth anniversary of the assault on Wednesday, and officials unveiled plans for a memorial to honor the dead.
A private memorial ceremony that also included families of the slain was held outside the San Bernardino County Government Center, where the memorial will be built, a county statement said.
Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, shot and killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a holiday party and training session for San Bernardino County health services workers at the Inland Regional Center. Farook worked with the victims. The couple died in a gunfight with police.
— From wire reports